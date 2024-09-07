ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another MLB betting prediction and pick as we turn our attention towards this next interleague series happening for the first and only time this season. The Seattle Mariners will visit the St. Louis Cardinal for the second game of their only three-game clash of the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Mariners-Cardinals Projected Starters

Logan Gilbert (RHP) vs. Kyle Gibson (RHP)

Logan Gilbert (7-10) with a 3.19 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 181 K, 177.2 IP

Last Start: 9/2 @ OAK (L) – 6.0 IP, 4 ER, 9 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-5) with a 3.95 ERA, .211 OBA, 89 K, 93.1 IP

Kyle Gibson (8-6) with a 4.39 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 134 K, 147.2 IP

Last Start: 8/31 @ NYY (W) – 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (2-4) with a 5.24 ERA, .305 OBA, 51 K, 68.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Cardinals Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -126

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

TV: DirecTV SportsNet Northwest, Bally Sports Midwest, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Mariners are currently second in the American League West and they trail the leading Houston Astros by 4.5 games. After losing four straight games, they've gotten some wins back with three consecutive heading into this showdown. They took the first game of this series to the tune of 6-1 as righty Bryce Miller notched six scoreless innings and the win. The Mariners were comfortable at the plate and swung their bats with no pressure thanks to Millers' heroics. They're right on the cusp of the final AL Wild Card spot at 4.5 games back as well, so these last few series of the season will prove to be crucial for them.

Logan Gilbert will hit the bump in this one looking to improve upon his 7-10 overall record on the season. He's seen more action on the road this year, but he certainly hasn't been as lights-out as he's been when pitching at home. While Gilbert tends to allow baserunners, he ranks first league-wide WHIP (0.90) and he's been tremendous in getting himself out of jams. The key for Gilbert in this game will be jumping ahead in the counts and allowing the bats behind him to do the hard work and grab them this win.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently third in the National League Central and they sit 10 games back of the divisional lead. This season has been a tough one for the Cardinals as they're usually one of the teams contending for the NL Central each year, but it'll take some unlikely circumstances for them to have a shot at the postseason here. They're six games back of the NL Wild Card and will have to overtake the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets to secure their spot. Still, they've won six of their last eight games and won't be going down without a fight. Following the Game 1 loss, you'd have to imagine that the Cardinals will be even more ravenous for this win as they try to ride this hot hand.

Kyle Gibson will hit the mound as he looks to build upon his strong performance during his last appearance. He managed to allow just one run through seven innings of work against the New York Yankees, so his confidence has to be high heading into this game, and looking to tie the series up. He also has a recent starting win over the Milwaukee Brewers where he struck out five batters. If he's able to get on the right side of the strike zone early and find his target, Gibson should be a great option for the Cardinals as they look for the underdog win.

Final Mariners-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

With this being the only series these two teams will meet for, they'll only get two more shots at each other as both squads try to gain footing within the Wild Card race. Both teams are on a bit of a roll at the moment, but the Mariners got the best of St. Louis during the first game of this series. The game wasn't particularly close as the Cardinals' lineup went cold from the plate, but their offensive efforts should see a bump in this one.

Still, with Logan Gilbert on the mound flexing his ability to fight out of innings and strand runners on base, it could become tough for the Cardinals to find some momentum here. For our prediction, we'll side with the Seattle Mariners to pick up back-to-back wins and take the driver's seat in this series.

Final Mariners-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners ML (-126)