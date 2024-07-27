It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners White Sox.

The Seattle Mariners were the worst offensive team in Major League Baseball coming out of the All-Star break. They got smothered in two straight games by the Houston Astros. They had one really good offensive performance in the third and final game of that series to avoid a sweep. Then they faced the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game home series and were totally silenced. The Mariners scored one run in three consecutive home losses, suffering a brutal sweep at the hands of a bad Angels team. That was rock-bottom for the Mariners this season. It's hard to imagine things being any worse than that. The Mariners finally got off the deck — or more precisely, their front office got off the deck — and made the trade the team needed to make. The M's made a deal to bring Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays for some promising minor-league prospects.

Accordingly, the Mariners played their first game after the trade — on Friday against the Chicago White Sox — like a completely different team. The group which was smothered in five of its first six games after the All-Star break, and looked completely powerless in those five losses, came to life with an eight-run first inning in Chicago on Friday. Maybe the Mariners, even with an injured Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford, can become a much better offensive team now that they have finally made an important trade.

Mariners-White Sox Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Erick Fedde

Bryan Woo (4-1) has a 2.54 ERA. He has been really good when he has pitched. The lingering concern with Woo is is health. He has simply not been able to stay healthy for a prolonged period of time. If he can remain healthy, he's a really good pitcher. He shows it most of the times he takes the rubber for the M's. His recent start against the Astros was very solid. Woo helped the Mariners win one of the most important games of their season, avoiding a sweep at the hands of their chief AL West competitor. Woo is a guy the Mariners can trust, as long as his body holds up.

Last Start: Sunday, July 21 versus the Houston Astros: 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 28 1/3 IP, 27 H, 11 R, 3 HR, 3 BB, 19 K

Erick Fedde (7-3) has a 2.98 ERA. He has been outstanding for the White Sox this season. He has become an upper-tier starting pitcher in Major League Baseball, something which did not seem likely when he worked through a lot of hard times with the Washington Nationals. He has been steadily good for the White Sox and has not been an easy pitcher to bet against. The White Sox are horrible and have lost a ton of games, but Fedde-pitched games have not been smooth rides for bettors trying to capitalize on the White Sox' futility. Fedde was strong in his most recent start and puts together a good performance the vast majority of the time.

Last Start: Monday, July 22 versus the Texas Rangers: 6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 49 IP, 36 H, 8 R, 4 HR, 10 BB, 46 K

Here are the Mariners-White Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-White Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -146

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How To Watch Mariners vs. White Sox

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have changed their mood and their outlook with that eight-run first inning. They have their confidence back. It should carry into this game, and Bryan Woo should silence the White Sox' batting order.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Erick Fedde is one of the 10 best starting pitchers in the American League. On a better team, he probably would have at least 10 wins, maybe 12, by now. He has been brilliant, and Seattle's offense has to show it can stack together good performances. We're skeptical.

Final Mariners-White Sox Prediction & Pick

It's hard to bet for the White Sox to cover. It's also hard to trust this Seattle offense. Pass on this one.

Final Mariners-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5