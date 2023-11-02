Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has just announced it's final DLC for the game. Let's look at some old maps that should have being added.

MarioKart 8 Deluxe releases its final DLC wave for its Booster Course Pass. On November 9th, 2023, a total of 48 courses will be available to players with the Booster Course Pack, either via an individual DLC purchase or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Here's a quick recap of what's new

Rainbow Road (Wii), Tour Madrid Drive, DK Mountain (GCN), Daisy Circuit (Wii), Piranha Plant Cave, Bowser's Castle 3 (SNES) Tour Rome Avanti, and Rosalina's Ice World (3DS).

With lots of great maps out there to play, it's always worth thinking about which maps should have been added to the game. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is great, but here are 5 maps the game should have added.

5. DK's Jungle Parkway (Mario Kart 64)

This map is one of several Donkey Kong classics featured in the Mario Kart series. It's a highly competitive race throughout the map which is what serves it so well. There are several sharp turns, which makes using items much more skill-based, and of course, there's mud towards the finish line. DK maps are known for having their weather-based obstacles (DK Summit, DK Mountain), but Jungle Parkway has a perfect combination of flare and good old-fashioned racing to keep players on their toes. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has recognized Mario's original villain quite well. DK's Jungle Parkway seems to be one map that fell just short of being added.

4. Ghost Valley 2 (Super Mario Kart)

This one might be a bit of a hot take. There is very little love towards the Boos in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is why this map should have been added. It's also one of the quickest maps in the game. This means some players love it, and some players hate it. There are a few shortcuts and a lot of dark turns which make Ghost Valley 2 a decently hard map. Ghost Valley 2 is highly competitive and extremely quick, which would have made it a perfect fit for a comeback.

3. Mario Raceway (Mario Kart 64)

Yes, this version of Mario Raceway is incredibly straightforward. However, if Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were to have added it, the usage of items would be off the charts. N64 Mario Raceway is a very basic map, that's essentially just an oddly shaped circle with no tricks or gimmicks. This means executing the use of each item is even more important. A star or piranha plant if used in the right moment could propel a racer from 10th to 1st place in a matter of seconds. Items have always become an even more essential part of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe since you can stack them. This map would become even more of an item-based map than it was in its past versions. More items mean more fun to be had.

2. Toad Factory (Mario Kart Wii)

Toad Factory is a fan-favorite map for players of MarioKart Wii. The fourth and final race of the Wii's Mushroom Cup features several twists and turns with many obstacles along the way. It's arguably the hardest “easy” map found in Mario Kart Wii, which is what would have made it such a good addition to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. From the ever-changing speed arrows to the speed boosts in the mud, Toad's Factory is still an all-time great. While Toad already has two maps to his name in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a third one couldn't hurt. Toad's a fan favorite who deserves all his glory.

1. Peach Beach (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)

Peach Beach is a map that's hectic from the first lap to the final lap, and players shouldn't want it any other way. It's a relatively short map, but certainly not too short where this isn't time to build up a lead or make a quick comeback. The use of items in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would fit this map perfectly. Tons of speed is needed to win, as well as some quick offensive attacks with shells or piranhas to throw off opposing racers. It'd be a crime to leave out the devastating blow that the Cataquacks leave if racers are caught in their path. There's so much pure chaos going on through the entirety of the race. Whether it be from your fellow racers, strange-looking ducks, or even falling into the water yourself, Peach Beach is an absolute gem of a map, and everything that happens is all deserved.

There are plenty of other maps that would have made great fits to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For now, we'll have to wait until the release of Mario Kart 9 to see what oldies will make their return.

