Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gets its first DLC called Tower of Doom, free to all Season Pass owners. Meanwhile, those who still haven’t tried the game can now test it out as the DLC arrives with a free Nintendo eShop demo.

Nintendo Switch exclusive game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope releases the first of its three planned post-launch DLC on March 2, 2023. The new DLC is called The Tower of Doom, which adds new gameplay mechanics and content. In this new DLC, Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends will enter a mysterious tower and meet its peculiar landlady, Madame Bwahstrella, as she needs them to contain Cursa’s minions, ascend the Tower and free their old friend Spawny.

Tower of Doom introduces a procedurally generated dungeon that players will have to clear one after the other. Starting with 4 Heroes and Sparks randomly picked among the main game’s cast, players will have to build and upgrade their team throughout their expedition, plan strategically and adapt their tactics if they want to triumph against all odds.

Tower of Doom adds a lot of replay value to the base Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope game, as finishing the dungeon unlocks even more content for players to overcome, with the difficulty racking up and new cosmetics as rewards.

The rest of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s DLCs will be coming out exclusively for Season Pass owers later this year. Those who haven’t tried the game yet may now play the game’s free demo on the Nintendo eShop, which will allow players to play through the game’s prologue and a portion of the game’s first planet.

In our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review, we recognized the evolution of the Mario + Rabbids game. With surprising innovations, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope wasn’t just content in replicating the success of its predecessor, and instead set out to make a name for itself and give players new reasons to love the otherwise odd crossover between Super Mario Bros. and Rabbids.