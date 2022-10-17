Mario’s voice actor should have been Martinet, Tara Strong says

Charles Martinet should have been Mario’s voice in the upcoming Super Mario movie, according to veteran voice actor Tara Strong after seeing the trailer. Keep reading to learn more about the situation.

It should be Charles. pic.twitter.com/IeWoyAAHKj — tara strong (@tarastrong) October 6, 2022

When the Super Mario movie trailer came out on October 6, 2022, there were a lot of mixed reactions in the gaming community. While some people were willing to give it a try, others were not as impressed. One of them was Tara Strong. Strong is the voice behind a lot of well-known shows such as Powerpuff Girls, where she voices Bubbles. She also lends her voice to various video games. Examples include Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and Metal Gear Solid V, where she played Paz Ortega. In her tweet, she posted a picture of her and Martinet, Mario’s original voice actor, and said that “It should be Charles”.

Later on, Strong would tweet again. This time, she called out Hollywood in their practice of hiring actors instead of voice actors for animated roles. In the tweet, she said that voice actors “put their heart and soul in things for at least 20 years, help sell billions in merch, make studios millions of dollars & make generations around the world happy”. Although she did not mention any name, Strong was clearly referring to Martinet’s situation as Mario’s voice actor.

Strong would then ask her Twitter followers and friends to share some love for a “certain earth angel”. She asked people to upload stories, pictures, or anything that highlights Martinet. Martinet would reply to this tweet, thanking Tara and everyone who shared their stories and pictures with him. He even said that his eyes were “leaking with tender affection.”

This all happened as a response to the decision to cast Chris Pratt as Mario’s voice in the upcoming Mario Movie. Pratt had previously promised that his performance would be “unlike anything you’ve ever heard in the Mario world“. However, fans were very much disappointed with how he voiced Mario in the movie trailer. Martinet is also in the movie, but not as the character he brought to life for almost two decades. We don’t know why Nintendo decided to cast someone else to voice the well-loved character. We can only hope that they know what they’re doing.

