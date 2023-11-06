Mark Daigneault is an American basketball coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Let's look at Mark Daigneault's net worth in 2023.

Mark Daigneault's net worth in 2023 is $3 million. The career-long Oklahoma City Thunder coach is looking to continue in Oklahoma City for a long time. Let's look at Mark Daigneault's net worth in 2023.

Mark Daigneault's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $3 million

Daigneault hasn't had the same amount of experience as other coaches. While most have been worldwide learning their craft, Daigneault has only known one pro organization. Mark Daigneault's net worth in 2023 sits at about $3 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Daigneault was born on Feb. 23, 1985, in Leominster, Mass. There isn't any documented basketball history for Daigneault, as it seems like he just got into coaching as a university job. Daigneault graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in education.

Mark Daigneault's college coaching career

Daigneault served as a student manager for UConn under coach Jim Calhoun. He initially intended to get his master's degree at UConn, but Calhoun encouraged him to pursue an assistant-coaching position at Holy Cross.

Daigneault took the job and helped lead the team to a runner-up finish for the Patriot League Championship in 2008-09. Daigneault stayed with Holy Cross for three seasons before pursuing his master's degree.

He enrolled at Florida for graduate school and joined Billy Donovan's staff as a graduate assistant. After graduating with a sports management degree, Daigneault became the assistant to the head coach. The job involved scouting and working with players off the court.

During Daigneault's time with the team, the Gators had a 120-30 record, three SEC titles, and an Elite Eight appearance each year. Daigneault also assisted Donovan with USA Basketball.

Mark Daigneault joins the pro ranks

The Oklahoma City Thunder named Daigneault the new head coach of Oklahoma City Blue on Aug. 22, 2014. Daigneault's predecessor was the Toronto Raptors' new head coach, Darko Rajakovic.

Daigneault led the team to 28 wins in his first season, tying the highest mark since 2010-11. He got his first taste of NBA action when Billy Donovan became the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Assistant coach Maurice Cheeks had an injury that kept him off the sidelines for six weeks, so Daigneault joined Donovan's staff for the remainder of the season.

Upon returning to the Blue the following season, Daigneault led them to a franchise-record 34 wins. They finished first in the Western Conference but lost in the conference finals. Daigneault won three consecutive division championships but couldn't return to the conference finals.

Daigneault received a promotion to assistant coach in 2019, becoming the fourth-straight Blue head coach to become an assistant in the NBA. However, the stint wouldn't last long, as the Thunder and Billy Donovan agreed to part ways at the end of the season, opening the door for Daigneault to become the fourth head coach in Thunder history.

Mark Daigneault becomes a head coach

“The opportunity to be the head coach of the Thunder is truly a special honor,” said Daigneault. “Over my six years in Oklahoma City, I've developed a deep commitment to the organization and care for what is truly a special community that I call home.

“From my first day here, my values have always been aligned with those of the organization, and I'm looking forward to helping them continue to be lived out on and off the court. I want to thank Mr. Bennett, Sam, and the entire organization for the opportunity, and I'm grateful to all the coaches, staff, and especially players who have helped me throughout my career.”

Daigneault has been a rare case of a coach sticking with the same organization for his entire career. General Manager Sam Presti held his track record with the Thunder organization in high regard, saying, “connecting with players, teaching the game, and making the kind of short- and longer-term adjustments that are crucial for a franchise that is transitioning out of playoff contention and toward a younger, developmental roster.”

The Thunder finished fifth in the Northwest Division in each of Daigneault's first two seasons but rebounded in 2022-23 with a 40-42 record. The team won the first game of the play-in tournament, but lost the second, missing out on the playoffs.

Daigneault ended up second in the Coach of the Year voting. The Thunder awarded Daigneault with a multiyear contract extension in the offseason.

Daigneault has a bright future ahead of him, being in charge of possibly the best up-and-coming team in the league. Nevertheless, was Mark Daigneault's net worth in 2023 a surprise?