After his abrupt exit from the MCU's upcoming Thunderbolts film, Steven Yeun has found his next project.

It will team him again with Minari director Lee Isaac Chung. Yeun landed an Oscar nomination for his performance in Minari, so he is likely eager to once again be directed by him. The high-profile project will be produced by Bong Joon-ho, known for his multi-Oscar-winning film, Parasite.

A Minari reunion

IndieWire's latest feature about the journey of Killers of the Flower Moon‘s book-to-screen adaptation featured a look at Eric Roth's next project. Roth has written several award-winning films including FOrrest Gump, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, A Star Is Born, and Dune. His most recent film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is Martin Scorsese's latest.

One of his next projects is Chung's next film. The untitled film was dubbed “a small love story” by IndieWire and is revealed to feature Yeun in its cast. Bong Joon-ho will produce the film.

Lee Isaac Chung is known for Minari, but he has also directed Munyurangabo, Lucky Life, and Abigail Harm. Minari was a big player at the Oscars in 2020, landing six nominations including Best Picture. Youn Yuh-jung was the lone winner among the bunch.

Coming up, Chung will direct Twisters, a new installment in the Twister franchise. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos headline the cast. Nope standout Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, and Maura Tierney will also star in the film. Twisters will be released on July 19, 2024.

Steven Yeun first gained fame for his role of Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead. He previously starred in Bong's film, Okja, Sorry to Bother You, and Jordan Peele's Nope. Yeun also leads Prime Video's Invincible series.

He was set to play Sentry in the MCU. Yeun was going to be a part of Thunderbolts' ensemble cast that also features the likes of Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, production on the film was delayed. This resulted in Yeun ultimately dropping out of the project.