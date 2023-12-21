The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg, hit a massive milestone for Apple TV+ after its debut.

The Family Plan has broken a huge Apple TV+ record. The new Mark Wahlberg film has been a big hit for the studio.

A record-breaking debut

Deadline is reporting that The Family Plan is the “most viewed” movie ever for Apple TV+. This is after having the highest debut for an original film on the streaming service. Deadline's report includes that The Morning Show holds the record for series. They just debuted the show's fourth season.

The Family Plan follows Dan (Wahlberg), a car salesman living a suburban life. Unbeknownst to his family, he was formerly an assassin and that life begins catching up to him. In turn, he has to take the family on a “road trip” to Las Vegas to retrieve new identities for all of them while also mustering up the courage to tell them about this past life.

Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Maggie Q, and Ciarán Hinds also star in the film.

Mark Wahlberg is an Oscar-nominated actor. Before acting, he was known for being a part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. His first big role came in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. Some of his other notable early career credits include the Planet of the Apes reboot, The Italian Job remake, The Departer, and Shooter.

He's also flexed his comedic muscles on several occasions. Wahlberg has starred in the likes of The Other Guys, Ted (and its sequel), Daddy's Home, and Spenser Confidential.

Some of his recent credits include Uncharted, Father Stu, Me Time, and Infinite.