The Miami Marlins enter the Major League Baseball trade deadline as sellers. While former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara has garnered most of the attention, another name has emerged. Over his last few starts, Edward Cabrera has put up numbers that could entice contenders. Marlins general manager Kim Ng will has a decision to make at the MLB trade deadline.

At 27 years old, Cabrera is in the middle of a career season on the mound. However, his 4-4 record has not made many waves on a Marlins team that is near the bottom of the National League. Miami's youngest starting pitcher has gone from an afterthought to a serious piece available at the trade deadline. Ng could leverage his recent play and get teams to buy high on him before July 31.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Cabrera's value has never been higher. While the Marlins could get a lot for him, he could be a difference-maker on a contender.

“His ERA over the last six starts is about 2.5, and when you watch him work on the mound, you realize he has some of the best stuff of any pitcher in the game,” Morosi said. “Other teams should not overlook him any longer if they ever have. We've talked a lot about Sandy Alcantara, but for right now, Cabrera's value is very much on the rise.”

Morosi went as far as to say that Cabrera could be a top-line starter on a playoff team.

“I still think with him, that in the right situation, the right team, the right defense, the right environment, he becomes someone that could start Game 1 of a playoff series,” Morosi said.

The Marlins have their hands full trying to send Alcantara to the right place at the MLB trade deadline. Now, Ng has to grapple with the fact that potential trade partners value Cabrera more. For a team looking to sell pieces for future assets, this is a great problem to have. The question now is whether or not Miami can navigate the chaos and get enough in return for both players.