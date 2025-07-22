The MLB Trade Deadline is less than ten days away. While rumors have swirled involving quite a few players, it is clear that it is a seller's market. One such seller is undoubtedly the Miami Marlins, as president of baseball operations Peter Bendix is in the middle of his second season rebuilding the organization. While the rumors surrounding staff ace Sandy Alcantara have continued to grow, ESPN's Jesse Rogers and the New York Post's Jon Heyman discussed growing interest in Marlins starter Edward Cabrera.

“Edward Cabrera has become more coveted than Sandy Alcantara, who teams believe might take an offseason to fix,” wrote Rogers in ESPN's latest breakdown of the upcoming Trade Deadline. “Alcantara's strikeout-to-walk ratio is scary low — just 1.9 — and his ERA is 7.14. Cabrera, on the other hand, is striking out more than a batter per inning and his ERA sits at 3.61. The 27-year-old right-hander will come at a heavy cost for opposing teams.”



The 27-year-old has grown into the rotation stalwart that Bendix and the Marlins' brass have hoped for. In addition to his strong strikeout stuff, Cabrera has shown the ability to limit runs. If he is moved to a contending team, there's certainly an argument that Cabrera would be the better long-term gamble than Alcantara at this point. How high exactly would the “heavy cost” be in order to pry Cabrera from Miami's clutches?

Marlins look to continue rebuild with possible trade deadline moves

While trade whispers have surrounded Alcantara since his return in Spring Training, it's clear that he is not back to his previous Cy Young form. He's displayed plenty of flashes of his former self, but inconsistency has plagued him. Although he could certainly be dealt before the deadline, it wouldn't be surprising to see Miami hold on to him. Especially since it could be easier for whichever team acquires him to see how he has fared over a full year.

Cabrera, though, is ready to make an impact now. There are no shortage of contending teams, such as the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, that could use him. The right-hander would certainly join the playoff rotation of any team he joined at the deadline. Yet that high price will certainly ward off a lot of teams. Will one team pay that high price to snag in what could be one of the trade deadline's biggest fish?