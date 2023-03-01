The pitch clock has been a divisive topic in the baseball world, especially this time with MLB set to begin using it officially in the 2023 MLB season. There are only two schools of thought when it comes to this rule change: it’s either you like it or not. And if it were up to Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler, the pitch clock would not exist in the big leagues.

“I don’t like it at all,” Zack Wheeler said when asked about the pitch clock in the middle of Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays in Spring Training (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). “I think it messes with the game too much.”

Well, regardless of how Zack Wheeler feels about it, the pitch clock does seem it is here to stay. This rule change had always been expected to be met with criticisms, particularly from purists, who would rather hold on to tradition than favor changes that would help the game of baseball connect more to an ever-changing audience.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wheeler’s opinion does carry some weight, though. After all, pitchers — and batters — will have plenty of adjusting to make. But that’s also the key for the pitch clock to be fully embraced in the big leagues.

Wheeler and the Phillies will just have to hope that even with the introduction of the pitch clock, they will still be able to sustain the momentum they built in 2022 when they made it all the way to the World Series.

Zack Wheeler went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA in 26 starts in 2022.