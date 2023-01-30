Miami Marlins’ star Jazz Chisholm was revealed as the MLB The Show 23 cover athlete on Monday. Chisholm emerged as a star in 2022 despite dealing with injury concerns. He’s an exciting young player with an extremely bright future. And he certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

“Let’s get it! My spark can’t be contained,” Chisholm wrote on Twitter.

MLB Twitter had no shortage of reactions to the news.

Atlanta Braves’ star and reigning NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris was impressed to say the least.

Jordan Cicchelli was also pleased with MLB The Show’s decision.

“Jazz being the cover of MLB: The Show 23 is so fun. Marketing fun players with personalities? Absolutely. I’m about to light a cigar to celebrate this dub,” Cicchelli wrote.

“Jazz Chisholm, the dude playing the game with most flair rn, is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23. All the old dads yelling ‘act like you’ve done it before’ staying big mad,” KingofJUCO wrote.

But others weren’t quite as thrilled about the choice.

“OPINION: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was not the correct choice,” Dan Clark shared.

“Julio Rodriguez or it’s a bad choice this year,” Gary Sheffield Jr stated.

Jazz Chisholm was limited to just 60 games in 2022. He slashed .254/.325/.535 with an .860 OPS and 14 home runs during that span. Chisholm came up as a shortstop before moving over to second base. But he’s expected to take over centerfield duties in 2023. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the outfield this season.

But if Chisholm can manage to stay healthy, he should be in line for a big campaign with the Marlins.