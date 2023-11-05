After a successful debut with the Marlins this past season, Josh Bell wasn't looking to change a good thing.

As the Miami Marlins looked to bolster their playoff push, they swung a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for first baseman Josh Bell at the deadline. While they earned a postseason berth, both Bell and the Marlins are hoping for much more next season.

Bell has accepted his $16.5 million player option, via Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Bell's decision ensures the first baseman will have a spot in the middle of Miami's lineup come Opening Day.

The Marlins immediately achieved their goal of improving their offense once they traded for Bell. In his 53 games with Miami, Bell hit .270 with 11 home runs and 26 RBI. With their 84-78 record, Miami earned a Wild Card spot. Their postseason was short-lived, as they were defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. However, Bell proved the force he can be for Miami, hitting .500 with two doubles and an RBI over the two-game set.

Josh Bell has appeared in 1,002 games in his MLB career. He's a .260 hitter with 152 home runs and 542 RBI. The slugger has at least 17 home runs the past three seasons and was an All-Star back in 2019. Between his time with the Guardians and Marlins, Bell hit 22 total home runs. That would've ranked second-most in Miami behind just Jorge Soler.

Now, the Marlins can be sure that Bell will be back in their lineup for the 2024 season. After an impressive debut with the team, Miami is hoping Bell can capitalize. While the Marlins have a bevvy of pitching options, offense has been a problem. With Bell locked in, Miami is ready to remedy that issue.