The Miami Marlins ended 2024 with 100 losses. After only the fourth playoff appearance in Marlins history last year, they fell way short of expectations this season. team owner Bruce Sherman reportedly laid off many staff members on Tuesday, just days after the season ended. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 was the first to report.

“JUST IN: The Marlins are telling many baseball operations staff that they have been let go. I’m told this includes some trainers, clubhouse staff, and more.”

Beat reporter Isaac Azout from Fish on First added to the report later in the day. “Per sources, the term I’m hearing is “blood bath” regarding the Marlins’ firings. Clubhouse attendants, travel secretary, performance staff, and coaching staff. EVERYONE.”

These departures are far from the first in Miami since they lost to the Phillies last October. General manager Kim Ng left the Marlins last off-season. She cited fundamental differences with Sherman on how to run the baseball operations department. Now, Sherman and President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix have executed their vision.

Bendix and company traded many of the players that brought them to the playoffs last year. Jazz Chisholm, Tanner Scott, Luis Arraez, Jon Berti, AJ Puk, and Josh Bell are all gone, along with plenty more. Where does this leave the Marlins as they look forward to 2025?

Future of the Marlins after firings

Bruce Sherman will have to build the Marlins from the ground up once again. While they did pick up some solid prospects from their trade deadline deals, no one is going to come and save the team soon. They are also looking for a new manager as Skip Schumaker left the team after their final game. He got a lot of credit for getting the young team to the postseason last year and will be a sought-after free agent this winter.

The former Marlins manager will have plenty of options, including the Cincinnati Reds. While they have a young, promising roster and a playoff-hungry fanbase, they also have questionable ownership. The Reds have never been known to spend big and if Schumaker is turned off by a small-market ownership, he may pass on the chance to coach Elly De La Cruz.

The Marlins also have to find a manager of their own. Despite there only being 30 of these jobs, this is not a desirable location for managers. The new bench boss will be the 14th full-time manager in the franchise's 33 years. Many across baseball felt that they finally had the right combination in Kim Ng and Skip Schumaker. They hope to strike gold again this winter with new hires all around the organization.