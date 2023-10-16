After a successful season that saw the Miami Marlins reach the playoffs in a full 162-game season for the first time since 2003, general manager Kim Ng and the organization are parting ways, according to the Miami Herald's Craig Mish.

The Marlins announced in a press release that Ng declined a mutual option to return to the team in 2024. There was much speculation regarding her contract status, but many fans were hopeful an agreement could be reached. Ng explained her side of the story to The Athletic's Tyler Kepner Monday morning.

“Last week, Bruce (Sherman) and I discussed his plan to reshape the Baseball Operations department. In our discussions, it became apparent that we were not completely aligned on what that should look like and I felt it best to step away. I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Marlins family and its fans for my time in South Florida. This year was a great step forward for the organization, and I will miss working with Skip {Schumaker} and his coaches as well as all of the dedicated staff in baseball operations and throughout the front office. They are a very talented group and I wish them great success in the future.”



Ng is the first woman to ever be hired as an MLB GM and will now look to build off her historic achievement somewhere else. There are bound to be multiple suitors.

What the future may hold for Kim Ng after Marlins split

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets immediately come to mind as potential landing spots for Ng. Boston would presumably jump at the opportunity to secure a big and credible name to lead its front office, following yet another disappointing season. Ng might be an especially practical choice if ownership is still willing to employ a more financially conservative approach. Such a coup might also remedy some of the bad optics that the Sox have recently incurred in their search for a new GM.

Mets owner Steve Cohen and new president of baseball operations David Stearns might present a more compelling offer, however. Kim Ng spent a part of her childhood in Queens and later served as the assistant general manager for the New York Yankees. Although Stearns is the front office's unequivocal leader, those ties, as well as the team's ample resources, might bring Ng back to the Big Apple.

There are plenty of scenarios to ponder, with more information likely to trickle out soon. In the meantime, though, it is important to acknowledge the major turnaround Ng helped engineer with the Marlins. She was proactive when the time called for it and made big moves that directly led to a momentous postseason berth. Her place in franchise history will only expand if the club can capitalize off what she started.