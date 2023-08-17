History was made at Single-A Jupiter on Wednesday night, but there's no way any fan could even guess how it happened. Miami Marlins switch-hitter Ian Lewis, the 30th-best prospect in their minor league system, stole five bags and didn't record a single hit, per MLB.com. Yes, you heard that correctly. That's only been done once in the Majors since 1901 and it was Ricky Henderson who accomplished the feat in 1989.

But, here's where things get weird. Lewis only drew one walk. Because of his speed and some mistakes by the Mets' minor leaguers, Lewis reached first on two errors and a walk. Needless to say, his wheels are going to probably be the No. 1 reason he reaches the Majors if that ever happens.

According to MLB Pipeline, the Marlins prospect has a grade of 65 on the 20-80 scale in speed, which is just a tad ahead of above average. The Bahamas native has now swiped 25 bags this season for Jupiter. In 2023, he's hitting .231 with four home runs and 39 RBIs as well.

The Marlins signed Lewis in 2019 and he's spent the last two seasons with Jupiter. You'd have to imagine he'd probably move up a level shortly. As we've seen many times in the past, speed can be the sole reason certain guys make it to the show. Examples? Billy Hamilton, Terrance Gore, and Jarrod Dyson. All three were absolute menaces on the basepaths and put a ton of pressure on opponents with their wheels.

Perhaps Lewis could be the next in the future with Miami. He's certainly showing that his speed can be a valuable asset.