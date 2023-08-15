In the midst of a playoff race, the Miami Marlins added catching depth on Tuesday, signing veteran Jorge Alfaro to a minor league deal, according to Jordan McPherson. Alfaro will head to Triple-A Jacksonville and will likely find his way onto the Marlins' big league roster at some point in the next six weeks.

Alfaro spent three seasons with the Marlins from 2019-2021, posting a .684 OPS in 253 games. His best season came in 2019 when he had a .737 OPS with 18 home runs and 14 doubles.

He made 18 appearances for the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies this season, collecting a .146 batting average in 48 at-bats. Alfaro's had no problem raking in the minor leagues though, as he carries a .890 OPS with 22 extra-base hits in 46 minor league games in 2023.

The Marlins have not gotten much production from their catchers this season. The duo of Nick Fortes and Jacob Stallings is hitting a combined .206 with 33 RBIs and 18 extra-base hits. Not every player is going to be an All-Star, but for a Marlins team that is trying to defy the odds and unexpectedly reach the postseason, they need better numbers from that position.

It's no guarantee that Jorge Alfaro can turn things around for himself and become an established starter for the Marlins down the stretch, but a move back to where he enjoyed the best baseball of his career could spark a resurgence.

The Marlins enter Tuesday's action in the final wild card spot in the National League, one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.