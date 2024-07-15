Not much went right for the Miami Marlins in the first half of the 2024 campaign. Their 33-63 is the second worst in the league, and even with the front office likely acting as sellers at the trade deadline, this team is staring down the barrel of a lengthy rebuild. Further contributing to their struggles has been a run of injuries, with the latest one suffered by Dane Myers being perhaps the most brutal of the bunch.

Myers has filled in in the outfield for the Marlins this season, and he's been a decent source of production to this point (.265 BA, 2 HR, 14 RBI, .759 OPS). After getting ejected in the Marlins' contest against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, though, Myers kicked a door in frustration, and he ended up breaking ankle, which will force him to miss an extended period of time.

“Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers said on Sunday that he has a fractured ankle, one day after he angrily kicked a door in a 10-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Myers, who has played in 40 games for Miami this season, was ejected in the eighth inning on Saturday after disputing plate umpire Derek Thomas' ruling that he failed to check his swing on a full-count pitch.” – ESPN

Dane Myers injury the latest thing to go wrong for Marlins

This injury pretty much sums up the Marlins season. Virtually nothing has gone right for them, and now they are losing players to injuries after they absent-mindedly find themselves kicking doors out of frustration. Myers could technically return this season, but Miami isn't exactly going to rush him back given that they will be playing out the string in the second half of the season.

For the most part, Myers' injury shouldn't hurt the Marlins too much, as they have largely rolled with Nick Gordon, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Jesus Sanchez as their starting outfielders this year. However, having depth in the majors is always necessary, and now Miami needs to find someone else to come in and fill in the fourth outfielder position that Myers was holding down, especially if Chisholm ends up getting traded like he is expected to.

Things just keep going from bad to worse for Miami, but this shouldn't distract them from the upcoming trade deadline, where they have to be focused on picking up as much value for their players as they possibly can. Myers' injury is unfortunate, but it shouldn't have much bearing on how the second half of the season goes for the Marlins. However, he could end up actually returning to the field this year, so his status does at least bear watching over the next few weeks to see whether or not his season has come to a premature end.