Sandy Alcantara joins Corey Kluber, Dontrelle Willis with wild feat

Sandy Alcantara easily is the best player of the Miami Marlins in the 2022 MLB season, and the team would have been in a much deeper hole than they are in right now if it were not for him. Alcantara, who is among those getting consideration to win the National League Cy Young Award, is pitching Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at home, as of this writing. Perhaps not many also know that he’s already reached 200 innings pitched this season in that game, which is the second year in a row that he managed to pitch that many frames.

According to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, Sandy Alcantara is also now the first Marlins pitcher to accomplish that feat since “Dontrelle Willis did so in three consecutive seasons from 2005-2007.”

As noted by Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Sandy Alcantara has just become the first pitcher since Corey Kluber in 2017 to touch 200 innings in 29 starts.

“Sandy Alcantara has reached 200 innings on the Bryce Harper groundout to open the fourth. The last #MLB pitcher to reach 200 innings within 29 starts was Corey Kluber (203.2) in 2017. Kluber won the AL Cy Young that season.”

Alcantara entered the Phillies game with a 12-7 record and a 2.43 ERA along with a 1.01 WHIP. He also leads the Marlins with a 4.8 fWAR and needing just 3.1 innings to hit the 200-inning plateau in 2022.

The Marlins are virtually out of contention for a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason, but at least they can look forward to having Sandy Alcantara being on their team in the coming years, hopefully surrounding him with better talent. Alcantara is under Marlins control until at least 2027.