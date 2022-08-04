Sandy Alcantara stat that proves he should be Cy Young front runner after dominating Reds

The Miami Marlins are in all likelihood going to miss the playoffs once again. But that is in no part thanks to the performance of starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara this season. He has been utterly dominant and was back at it again Wednesday. Alcantara tossed a complete game shutout as Miami defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 3-0.

It was the fourth time this season that Alcantara pitched at least nine innings this season. That is more than any other team in Major League Baseball.

Including today's complete-game shutout, Sandy Alcantara now has 4 starts this season with 9 innings pitched. That's more such starts than any other TEAM in Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/pvwL9rfNTT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2022

Sandy Alcantara improved to 10-4 on the season. For much of the season, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin was considered the front runner for the National League Cy Young award. His numbers were outstanding and he began the season 11-0. But he also has the luxury of pitching with a lead quite often as the Dodgers boast one of the most potent lineups in all of baseball.

Meanwhile, Alcantara is playing in Miami. That has not stopped him from having an incredible breakout season though. After his latest gem, Alcantara is now the proud owner of a 1.88 ERA with a 0.93 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings.

There are a number of pitchers in the National League that are also having a fantastic season. 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes is among those trying to chase down Alcantara. He is joined by Atlanta’s Max Fried, San Diego’s Joe Musgrove, San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon and Gonsolin.

But unless the Marlins ace comes back to the field, it’s unlikely anyone is going to catch him.