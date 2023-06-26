The Miami Marlins have managed to hang around and are in second place in the National League East in a rather surprising display of baseball. However, the Marlins have barely seen Trevor Rogers pitch this season. He made just four appearances in April and has not returned since, and he is one player who desperately needed a bounce-back campaign.

Now, it looks like he will remain out for the foreseeable future, per ESPN.

‘Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined at least through the All-Star break with a partial tear in his right lat, according to the Miami Herald. Rogers, 25, landed on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps strain on April 21 and was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 13 after an MRI revealed the unusual injury to his right lat'

Trevor Rogers went 4-11 with a 5.47 ERA in 2022 and the Marlins were hoping he would turn things around this season. But, in four starts in 2023, he has gone 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched. Now, he is out until at least the All-Star Break.

He was an All-Star in the 2021 season when he finished the year with a 7-8 record and a career-best 2.64 ERA, but he has not found his rhythm since.

Perhaps the most bizarre thing of it all is the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, and the latest hiccups have caused serious concern for people around the organization. Nonetheless, the Marlins are hopeful Rogers can return before August comes, especially as they try to make a push for a playoff spot in the National League.