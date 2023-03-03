The Miami Marlins were due for an added supply of hope following the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Despite naysayers calling the 60-game sprint a “fluke” that required an asterisk next to it, the franchise enjoyed a massive breakthrough that culminated with a postseason berth and a National League Wild Card series victory (special format that year) over the Chicago Cubs.

The 17-year playoff drought had ended, and with it came a new lease on life. Though, that air of optimism dissipated so quickly that one has to wonder if the baseball gods pulled a Bob Newhart and the 2020 season was all just a dream. The Marlins have failed to win 70 games in each of the last two seasons. Futility still remains ingrained into their culture, but what has changed is a noticeable proactive approach by the front office.

Consistency and big-game experience were infused into a stalling lineup, but they blended in all too well with one of the MLB’s bottom-barrel offenses. One season could completely change the outlook of that unit, though. When underachievers rise closer to their career averages, it is almost like an addition in of itself.

Here we will identify talents who fit this bill. A postseason appearance will probably depend on them awaking from their slumber. These are three players on the Marlins who need bounce back seasons in 2023.

3. Avisail Garcia

One of the aforementioned free agent signings who has not panned out is Avisail Garcia. The Marlins inked him to a four-year, $53 million contract after years of wielding a steady bat and capable glove in the outfield. With over a decade of professional baseball under his belt, the team was undoubtedly hoping for Garcia to add a strong veteran presence to the clubhouse and much-needed reinforcements to the lineup. Instead, it was a year he and fans will surely want to erase from their memory.

Garcia made multiple appearances on the Injured List and missed more than 60 games due to a hamstring injury. When he did play, the results were ugly. He posted a .224 batting average, hit eight home runs and drove in just 35 runs to go with an utterly dismal .264 on-base percentage. A typical plus defensive player, Garcia was also a detriment in right field with -3 total runs saved according to Fielding Bible.

Simply put, someone switched bodies with this man or pulled a Space Jam and extracted his production. Garcia has never been an elite slugger, but he enjoyed a superb All-Star season in 2017 with the Chicago White Sox and has proven to be a solid contributor in the past.

Health probably played a big factor, so there is hope that the 31-year-old can rebound in a big way. He is off to a good start after blasting his first home run in Spring Training Wednesday.

2. Trevor Rogers needs to bounce back for Marlins

Where hitting was a weakness, pitching was a definite strength. The Marlins ranked in the top half of the MLB in ERA, strikeouts, opponents batting average and quality starts. Surprisingly, they accomplished all that with Trevor Rogers struggling immensely on the mound.

To say the former All-Star and 2021 National League Rookie of the Year runner-up endured a sophomore slump would be an understatement. His ERA and WHIP ballooned to 5.47 and 1.505, respectively. Rogers might not be given much leeway in 2023 with Johnny Cueto being brought in and Braxton Garrett impressing in 17 starts last season (3.58 ERA).

He should have an opportunity for redemption, though. The 24-year-old really announced himself to the league two years ago with a 2.55 ERA and 3.3 WAR that made Jonathan India’s Rookie of the Year honors certainly debatable. The starting rotation is led by reigning CY Young Sandy Alcantara and is fairly deep, but if Rogers rises closer back to his potential, it could be one of the best in baseball.

1. Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler is a complicated choice to cap off this list. On one hand, back injuries and a batting average that flirted with the Mendoza Line made for a hugely disappointing 2022 campaign. However, 13 homers in just 72 games has to be exciting for Marlins fans who have recently been starved when it comes to dingers. Still, given Soler’s credentials and potential in a full season, there is maybe no other player whose revival would be more impactful to this team’s overall success.

Miami pounced on Soler after he won World Series MVP with the Atlanta Braves in 2021. It was about as aggressive a pay roll of their ilk can reasonably get. It has not worked out……yet. He belted 48 home runs and tallied 117 RBIs in 2019. Can those numbers be duplicated in Miami? Probably not, but Soler’s production could still be game-changing.

He will need to severely cut down on strikeouts- 90 in less than half a season in 2022. Assuming he makes that tweak and stays healthy, Soler has all the making of a stalwart DH. There are now strong contact hitters in Luis Arraez and Jean Segura. The Marlins just need someone to bring them home.

There is a lot that has to go right in order for success to follow in South Beach, but if these players can reclaim their past form, the Miami Marlins could be a pleasant surprise in the 2023 MLB season.