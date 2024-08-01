The Miami Marlins will begin a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park. It's an American League East rivalry as we share our MLB odds series and make a Marlins-Braves prediction and pick.

Marlins-Braves Projected Starters

Trevor Rogers vs. Charlie Morton

Trevor Rogers (2-9) with a 4.53 ERA

Last Start: Rogers went 5 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs, six hits, and striking out just one in a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

2024 Road Splits: Rogers has done slightly better on the road, going 2-4 with a 4.27 ERA over 10 starts away from LoanDepot Park.

Charlie Morton (5-6) with a 4.16 ERA

Last Start: Morton struggled in his last outing, going 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, while striking out two and walking one in a loss to the New York Mets.

2024 Home Splits: Morton has done better at home, going 3-3 with a 3.32 ERA over 10 starts at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +172

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins traded Bryan De La Cruz to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ultimately, they have gone full sell mode as they currently stand as one of the worst teams in baseball. Miami ensured they got some good picks in their trades. Thus, you will see many young players in this one. There is still one slugger in this lineup who can make some waves.

Jake Burger is a power threat who has been struggling with consistency this season. Regardless, he has the potential to take any baseball out of the ballpark. Burger has the tools to change an inning with one swing. Also, he has done well recently against the Braves. Burger is batting .344 with 11 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs, and eight runs over nine games against Atlanta. Therefore, look for him to continue slugging the baseball.

But who else will help Burger? Xavier Edwards is one of the few solid players left and is a speed threat. However, he also strikes out a lot, as he did on Tuesday when he whiffed three times.

Rogers has not pitched out of the sixth inning since June 27. Therefore, he must figure it out against a dangerous lineup. When Rogers leaves the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 11th in baseball in team ERA. Tanner Scott is the closer and is 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA and 18 saves in 20 chances.

The Marlins will cover the spread if Burger can get some help from the rest of the lineup, and they can generate some scoring chances. Then, they need Rogers to avoid making mistakes against a talented lineup.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are currently clinging to the top spot in the NL Wildcard race. Ultimately, they have struggled to keep pace with the Philadelphia Phillies. But they have done well enough despite losing two of their best players to season-ending injuries.

Marcell Ozuna is still around and battering the baseball. Additionally, he has done well against the Marlins. batting .306 with 72 hits, 16 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 39 runs over 60 games. Austin Riley has not had a good season. Also, he has struggled against Miami, hitting .208 with 57 hits, 13 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 40 runs over 70 games. Matt Olson has also struggled. Furthermore, he is batting just .250 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, and 15 runs over 19 games against the Marlins.

Morton had a quality start before his implosion. Now, he looks to reach that status again. But Morton has had some ups and downs against the Marlins. Ultimately, he is 13-6 with a 4.14 ERA over 25 games against Miami. When Morton exits the game, he will turn it over to the second-best bullpen in baseball. Raisel Iglesias leads the bullpen with a record of 1-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances.

The Braves will cover the spread if their offense springs to life and batters the baseball. Then, they need a good outing from Morton.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves are 5-1 against the Marlins this season and 4-2 against the run line record. Moreover, they have found ways to overcome the Marlins and cover the odds consistently. Despite being one of the best teams in baseball, the Braves are pitiful at covering the spread. The Marlins are just as bad. But the Marlins are so depleted that it is hard to imagine them winning much of anything, let alone being competitive. Give the edge to the Braves to cover.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+102)