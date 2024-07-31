The Atlanta Braves are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand a Braves-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Brewers Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Freddy Peralta

Chris Sale (13-3) with a 2.68 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 117.1 innings pitched, 149K/25BB, .196 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: No Decision, 7.1 innings pitched, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 2.66 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 61 innings pitched, 82K/17BB, .194 oBA

Freddy Peralta (6-6) with a 3.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 114.1 innings pitched, 142K/43BB, .224 oBA

Last Start: vs. Miami Marlins: Loss, 5.1 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 4.55 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 55.1 innings pitched, 70K/15BB, .246 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Brewers Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -134

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs. Brewers

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Sale is one of the frontrunners for National League Cy Young, and it is for good reason. He has revived his career after getting traded to the Braves. Sale is striking hitters out a high rate, and he is not walking anybody. Along with that, his hard hit percentage, barrel percentage, whiff percentage, chase percentage, and average exit velocity are all toward the top of the MLB. If Sale can continue this, he will be able to lead the Braves to a win.

Peralta is a good pitcher, but he does have some faults. He has a decently high walk rate and barrel percentage, and his ground ball rate is low this year. That means he will give up quite a few balls in the air that are hit hard. The Braves should be able to put the ball in play hard in this one and push some runs across. If they can do that, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Freddy Peralta is going to be right behind Sale in the Cy Young. His ERA is a bit high, but his strikeouts and batting average against are both very good. Peralta needs to be at his best in this one. The Braves have a good offense, but Peralta should be able to shut down the Braves. He has a very high whiff rate, and he keeps hitters to a low exit velocity. If Peralta can have a good start, the Brewers will be in a good position to win this game.

Milwaukee has a very tough matchup at the plate. Chris Sale has been elite this season, so the Brewers have to really lock in. This is a day game, which could be the best case for the Brewers. In day games this season, Sale has a 4.14 ERA, and his batting average against is just under .250. The Brewers might be able to have a pretty good offensive game in this one.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is going to be fun to watch. I do like Sale a little better than Peralta in this game. I will be taking the Braves to win this game straight up.

Final Braves-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-134)