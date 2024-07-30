The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first move at the MLB trade deadline. The Miami Marlins have sent outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to the Pirates ahead of the MLB trade deadline, according to Mark Feinsand from MLB.com. Feinsand also reports that Jun-Seok Shim is headed to the Marlins as part of the return. Craig Mish of SportsGrid reports that Garrett Forrester is a part of the return for the Marlins

Bryan De La Cruz is a corner outfielder who brings a solid right-handed bat to the Pirates lineup. The addition creates a solid outfield core with Bryan Reynolds and adds offense to a team driven by pitching. The key to this deal is the three years of team control after 2024. With De La Cruz in the fold until 2028, the Pirates have opened their window of contention a touch wider.

De La Cruz adds a solid bat to a lineup that is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The rise of the Pirates has been spurred by their pitching staff, especially rookie Paul Skenes. The offense needs help, entering Tuesday's action 26th in team batting average.

This might not be the only move they make at the deadline, as current centerfielder Michael A. Taylor has a poor .209 batting average. Another outfielder could be in the mix ahead of the MLB trade deadline in Pittsburgh.

Evaluating return for Marlins in Pirates deal.

The return includes Shim, who was ranked 17th in the Pirates prospect pool before the deal. The 20-year-old has made just four starts in rookie ball this year, pitching eight innings and allowing three runs. The Marlins are taking a risk on him panning out but it is a move that emphasizes the future. Shim is not expected to make his MLB debut until 2026.

Garrett Forrester is a versatile infield prospect who has spent most of this season A Bradenton this season. He was ranked 18th in the Pirates pipeline. Forrester can play first and third base and catch at a high level and has posted solid offensive numbers in A ball. He was a third-round selection in 2023 out of Oregon State and provides a great piece for the Marlins pipeline. He is also projected to debut in 2026.