Week 11 of the 2025 fantasy football season was a minefield. Playoff pushes are heating up, and nothing tilts managers harder than watching their most reliable stars fall flat in the most important stretch of the year. For a wide array of reasons, several big-name players left fantasy football lineups hanging with disappointing outputs. As frustrating as it may have been, though, this is not the time to overreact. Week 11 delivered some clear bad beats. However, that shouldn’t alter your long-term confidence heading into Week 12.

Ahead of Week 12 of the 2025 NFL Season, here are Davante Adams, Rashee Rice and other Week 11 fantasy football bad beats not to stress over.

WR Davante Adams (LAR)

Davante Adams’ Week 11 outing looked like a gut punch for fantasy football managers. He delivered just one reception for one lonely yard on eight targets. Yes, he salvaged the day with a touchdown. That said, for a WR1 of his caliber, the production was undeniably a letdown.

However, this wasn’t a case of Adams falling off a cliff. It was simply a game of missed timing and lost opportunities. Adams dropped two passes he normally secures. Matthew Stafford also missed him on four more with uncatchable throws. The chemistry between the two just didn’t click for four quarters.

The positive? Adams continues to dominate usage. Eight targets in a down game is still elite volume. His red-zone role remains virtually unmatched. His four-game touchdown streak is proof that Stafford still looks for him where it matters. With a strong Week 12 matchup on deck against the Buccaneers secondary, Adams remains a slam-dunk WR1.

If you’re thinking of benching him, stop. Bad beats happen even to your fantasy alpha.

WR Rashee Rice (KC)

Rashee Rice entered Week 11 on fire after returning from suspension. He operated as Patrick Mahomes’ clear No. 1 option. So when he turned nine targets into just 38 yards, fantasy football managers felt the sting. PPR formats softened the blow thanks to his six receptions. Still, the performance was well below expectations.

This, though, was a matchup issue, not a usage issue. The Broncos have quietly fielded one of the NFL’s most disciplined coverage units. They made Mahomes work underneath all game. Rice continued to command high-value volume, finishing second on the team in both targets and catches.

More importantly, nothing changed about his role. He remains Mahomes’ most trusted wideout. His efficiency also spikes in matchups where Kansas City isn’t forced into tight-window throws. A Week 12 meeting with the Colts is exactly the kind of bounce-back spot Rice thrives in. There is no reason whatsoever to worry.

QB Justin Herbert (LAC)

The Chargers’ offense imploded in Week 11. They mustered just six points in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. Justin Herbert bore the brunt of the criticism and the fantasy football fallout. He had one of the bluntest, least productive outings of his career.

Fantasy managers with Herbert, Ladd McConkey, or Matthew Golden were left staring at catastrophic box scores. That said, it’s crucial to understand the context. The Chargers weren’t just bad offensively—they were uncompetitive. Game script evaporated, and Herbert was forced to chase points behind a struggling unit.

The Chargers have been inconsistent, yes. However, Herbert has a long track record of bouncing back. This offense still has playmakers. Even in a frustrating season, Herbert has posted multiple top-tier fantasy weeks. Week 11 was a burn-the-tape performance, not a trend.

TE Dalton Kincaid (BUF)

Okay, this is technically Week 12 already. Still, nothing triggers panic like a surprise injury designation before kickoff. Dalton Kincaid’s absence on Thursday Night Football this week forced fantasy football managers to scramble. Some were stuck absorbing a zero at the tight end position. That’s the definition of a brutal bad beat. However, it's not tied to poor play.

The encouraging news? Kincaid is progressing. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott just noted that the young tight end is improving in his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 10. With the Bills not playing again until Nov. 30, Kincaid has an extended runway to return to practice and get back into the lineup.

If he’s on your roster, you simply hold. Tight end is thin, and a healthy Kincaid is one of the few weekly difference-makers at the position.

Don’t overreact

Week 11 was the type of chaos that tests even the most disciplined fantasy football managers. Davante Adams’ one-catch dud, Rashee Rice’s quiet yardage total, and Justin Herbert’s meltdown scratch all created headaches at the worst time.

However, none of these situations warrant benching elite talent. Adams and Rice remain locked-in starters with strong matchups ahead. Herbert still brings weekly top-tier upside despite the Chargers’ struggles. As for Kincaid, he should return just in time for another playoff push.

If Week 11 burned you, remember that in fantasy football, the biggest mistake is overreacting to a single outlier. Trust the talent, the volume, and the trends that span months, not one chaotic week.