The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-1 Big East) hit the road to take on the Seton Hall Pirates (6-12, 1-6 Big East) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Seton Hall prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Marquette-Seton Hall College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Seton Hall Odds

Marquette: -12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -880

Seton Hall: +12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +580

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette can score the basketball. They are coming off a very bad game against Xavier, but that should not deter bettors away from them. The Golden Eagles are third in the Big East in points per game, they make the third-most field goals per game, and they will hit their threes. When Marquette scores, they win, and that is what they will have to do Tuesday night. In six of Seton Hall's seven conference games, they have allowed at least 79 points. You can fully expect Marquette to put up some points in this game.

The Golden Eagles do play some pretty good defense. They allow 66.9 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the Big East, and opponents have the lowest field goal percentage against them. Additionally, the Golden Eagles do not get themselves into foul trouble. Seton Hall really struggles to score, so Marquette's defense should be on full display Tuesday night. In fact, Seton Hall scores they fewest points per game in the conference by more than seven points.

Seton Hall has not played well in Big East matchups this season. As mentioned, they have allowed 79 points or more in six of their seven Big East games. Along with that, the Pirates are scoring only 71.0 points per game. That is more than their season average, but it is still not a lot of points in a power four conference. Seton Hall is 1-6 in the Big East, and it does not seem to be getting any better. If the Pirates continue to struggle in conference, they will lose this game by a lot of points.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread for this game is quite large, and Marquette has been a part of some close games recently. Marquette is coming off a very tough loss at home against Xavier, and their last three wins have been decided by less than 10 points. In fact, eight of their last 10 games have been won by 10 points or less, or they lost the game. The Golden Eagles are letting teams hang around for 40 minutes, and that could be the case Tuesday night. If Marquette continues to play as they have been, Seton Hall will cover the spread.

Isaiah Coleman is the key player for the Pirates. He leads the team with 15.2 points, and 4.9 rebounds per game. He has been the leading scorer for Seton Hall in eight of their last nine games. In fact, Coleman has scored 22 or more points in four of his last seven games. He has scored 19 or more in five of his last seven. If Seton Hall is going to have any chance of winning, or covering the spread, they will need Coleman to have a good scoring night.

Final Marquette-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Marquette has played in some close games, but I am not expecting this to be one of them. I will take the Golden Eagles to cover the spread.

Final Marquette-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Marquette -12.5 (-102)