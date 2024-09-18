The Marshall football team has a tough non-conference game this weekend as they will be hitting the road to take on the #3 team in the country, Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been dominant in their first two games of the season, and they are huge favorites over the Thundering Herd this weekend.

Ohio State is one of the most talented teams in the country, and the Marshall football team is going to have their hands full this weekend. It would be very surprising in the Thundering Herd are able to keep this one close for more than just a few minutes as these two teams have very different rosters.

Marshall head coach Charles Huff would love to have some Ohio State football players join his team, and he made them an intriguing offer this week during a press conference. Marshall has an NIL deal with Tudor's Biscuits, and if Buckeye players come to play there, they can eat there whenever they want.

“I would love to have some of those guys from Ohio State, too, so if they want to transfer on down, we've got a Tudor's Biscuits NIL all you can eat,” Charles Huff said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy. “So if any of those guys that run really really fast at Ohio State like Tudor's Biscuits, I promise you: All you can eat, all day if you transfer here.”

That's one way to try to get players to transfer to your school. Unfortunately for Charles Huff, he will have to go up against the talented speedsters at Ohio State this weekend, and he will not have them on his team. Still, it's good to see that the head coach has some jokes ahead of the tricky matchup.

Ohio State is a big favorite

Ohio State is once again a massive favorite this weekend against the Marshall football team. The Buckeyes have played two MAC teams so far this season in their two games as they have blowout wins against Akron and Western Michigan. The Buckeyes cruised past the zips in week one, winning 52-6, and then they took down the Broncos 56-0 in week two. Ohio State should be able to cruise once again this weekend to improve to 3-0.

Marshall and Ohio State will kick off from Ohio Stadium in Columbus at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on Fox, and the Buckeyes are currently favored by 40 points. A tall task for Marshall.