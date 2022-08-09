Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas for driving under the influence. According to TMZ Sports, Lynch was reportedly pulled over around 7:25 AM on Tuesday morning. Police indicated that Lynch was driving recklessly along Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue. Lynch’s car was reportedly bumping into curbs and hitting the side of the road when he was pulled over.

Lynch, 36, reportedly did not submit to a breathalyzer but TMZ indicates that he had his blood drawn in order to determine his blood alcohol content.

Police officers deemed that Lynch was driving under the influence and arrested him on Tuesday morning, taking him to a local jail.

Lynch played 12 seasons in the NFL, dominating in the backfield from 2007-2019. He spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders during his NFL career, but was certainly renowned for his incredible runs in Seattle. Lynch made five Pro Bowls throughout his career, including four with the Seahawks, and won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2013.

Throughout his career, Marshawn Lynch rushed for more than 10,000 yards. He scored 85 touchdowns across 149 games and was named to the All-Pro first team once in his career. His “Beast Quake” run lives on as one of the most ridiculous exploits of physical strength in NFL history. Lynch last played in the NFL in 2019, featuring in one game for the Seahawks.

The former University of California product was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft with the 12th overall selection by the Buffalo Bills.