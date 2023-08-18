Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and reality TV star Porsha Williams bond in an exclusive Stars on Mars clip from ClutchPoints.

In the clip, Lynch speaks with Williams about her reality TV past. “So, you made a life out of this?… Why?” he asks.

She turns the question back onto him, “Well, let me ask you this — you've been here under the same surveillance. How's it for you?”

Lynch calls it “terrible,” joking that he can't “dig in” his nose when he wants to. Williams is quick to point out that he's still been “digging” and “farting” regardless of the cameras.

“I like Porsha,” Lynch says in a confessional. “She [is] like my bougie auntie,”

At the end of the clip, Williams gives Lynch a pointer about the hidden cameras. “Those have cameramen [in them],” Williams says as she points at something on the counter. “If you don't see him in there and it's not open like that, he can't see you.”

There are only six contestants left on Stars on Mars. The FOX reality series, which is hosted by Star Trek alum William Shatner, pits celebrities against each other as they compete in challenges and simulate life on Mars. Aside from Marshawn Lynch and Porsha Williams, Cat Cora, Paul Piece, Adam Rippon, and Tinashe remain.

The official logline for the upcoming episode of Stars on Mars: “With only 6 celebronauts left, the mission on Mars is almost complete! Base Commanders are no more, and it’s every man for themselves. The hab has detected a weak distress signal that all crew must investigate immediately. It’s emanating from two separate locations, and they will need to split up into two teams to find the source of the distress signals. This rescue mission will test their knowledge and will earn someone another mission patch.”

The next episode of Stars on Mars will air on August 21 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.