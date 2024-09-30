Martin Lawrence's net worth in 2024 is $110 million. Lawrence is a popular comedian and actor who has starred in several notable films such as Big Momma's House, the Bad Boys movie installments, and the TV series Martin.

He is a three-time Kids' Choice Award nominee, a three-time MTV Movie Award nominee, a Teen Choice Award-nominated actor, and owns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Here's a closer look at Martin Lawrence's net worth in 2024.

Martin Lawrence's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $110 million

Martin Lawrence's net worth in 2024 is $110 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Martin Lawrence was born on April 16, 1965, in Frankfurt, Germany. He attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School before transferring to Friendly High School. It was around this time Lawrence explored his interest in boxing. In fact, as a teenager, Lawrence was a Golden Gloves boxer, as per reports.

Although Lawrence contemplated on pursuing a boxing career, he chose otherwise. He initially worked at a Sears department store in his 20s. But it wasn't until his stint in Star Search that kick-started his show business career. Although Lawrence lost in the second round, it was enough to gain traction for his career in comedy.

Martin Lawrence's career in stand-up comedy

While Lawrence would embark on an acting career, Lawrence also explored the idea of becoming a stand-up comedian. In 1994, Lawrence turned heads with his performance in Martin Lawrence: You so Crazy. His appearance here actually paved the way for him to become a star on the big screens.

As a stand-up comedian, his other works include Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat, Martin Lawrence: Doin' Time, and Martin Lawrence: The Reunion.

Martin Lawrence's early acting career

In 1987, Lawrence earned his first onscreen acting role in the TV series, What's Happening Now! He also had a role in the television movie, A Little Bit Strange. A year later, Lawrence made his big-screen debut in Do the Right Thing.

Some of Lawrence's other early works include House Party I and II, Boomerang, and Talkin' After Dark. In addition to making his mark on the big screens, Lawrence also made waves on television with appearances on television series such as Kid ‘n' Play, Hammer, Slammer, & Slade, and self-titled TV program Martin.

Lawrence's performance in Martin earned him a pair of Kids' Choice Award nominations and three NAACP Image Awards. Lawrence reunited with the cast of Martin at the 2023 Emmys to present an award.

Martin Lawrence stars in Bad Boys franchise

Lawrence's acting career grew tremendously after his starring performance in Bad Boys as Marcus Bennett. Bad Boys grossed $141 million worldwide. After that, Lawrence reprised the role in Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life. According to IMDB, Lawrence earned $20 million and $6 million for the second and third installments, respectively.

With the Bad Boys franchise, Lawrence raked in several distinctions. He earned two MTV Movie Awards and a NRJ Cine Award.

Moreover, Lawrence reprised his role as Marcus Bennett in the fourth film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in 2024. According to sources, Lawrence earned $10 million for the fourth installment.

Martin Lawrence stars in Big Momma's House installments

In 2000, Lawrence took on a groundbreaking role as Malcolm Turner in Big Momma's House. Big Momma's House grossed nearly $174 million around the world. Moreover, Lawrence was also awarded a Teen Choice Award nomination, an MTV Movie Award nomination, and a Kids' Choice Award nomination.

Given the success of Big Momma's House, Lawrence reprised his role in Big Momma's House 2 and Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. Both films would also be successful after they both accumulated a combined gross of $224 million worldwide.

Martin Lawrence's other notable works

After that, Lawrence earned several starring roles on the big screens. These include A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Nothing to Lose, Life, Blue Streak, Black Knight, National Security, Rebound, Open Season, Wild Hogs, Death at a Funeral, and What's the Worse that Could Happen.

For Nothing to Lose, Lawrence reportedly enjoyed a $6 million paycheck. On the other hand, the Bad Boys star earned another $8.5 million for Life. Furthermore, Lawrence also raked in lucrative salaries of $13 million and $16.5 million for What's the Worse that Could Happen? and Black Night, respectively.

Lawrence's highest-paying film thus far is 2003's National Security, which saw him take home $20 million. His payout here matches the salary he received from Bad Boys II.

Martin Lawrence's investment in real estate

On top of a successful acting career, Lawrence also used his lucrative earnings to invest in real estate. He owns a home in Encino, California, which he purchased for $6.6 million. The Big Momma's House star also listed his 116-acre Virginia farm at the price of $8.5 million.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Martin Lawrence's net worth in 2024?