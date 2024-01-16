The crew was back to help present an award

The 2023 Emmy Awards witnessed a nostalgic reunion as Martin Lawrence joined forces with former “Martin” costars Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Tichina Arnold. The quartet appeared on a replica of the sitcom's iconic living room set at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles to present the nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Deadline reports.

In a playful exchange, Payne expressed optimism about finally receiving the Emmy the show deserved. “A matter of fact, I've got my speech on deck, too,” he declared. However, Campbell quickly interjected, clarifying that they were there to present an award, not receive one. Arnold humorously called Payne a “knucklehead” while acknowledging that the show should have won an Emmy during its original run from 1992 to 1997 on Fox.

Host Anthony Anderson informed the cast that, despite their contributions to television, they weren't receiving Emmys that night. Lawrence took it in stride, expressing excitement about being on the Emmys stage. The group then presented the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allen White for “The Bear.”

The “Martin” reunion was part of a series of special cast reunions at the Emmys, including iconic shows like “Cheers,” “Ally McBeal,” “The Sopranos,” and “All in the Family.” Emmys executive producer Jesse Collins highlighted the celebration of 75 years of television, aiming to honor both classic and contemporary shows. Co-executive producer Dionne Harmon emphasized the unique approach to celebrating television's rich history while acknowledging the current television landscape. The “Martin” cast's lively presence added a touch of '90s nostalgia to the star-studded event.