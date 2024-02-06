Meet my dad, TikTok viral sensation Martin Scorsese.

Martin Scorsese's daughter, Francesca AKA the one responsible for the director hamming it up on TikTok, spoke exclusively to Vanity Fair about her famous dad and working on a book together.

In the just-released teaser for the Scorseses' Superbowl ad, Francesca tells her father Martin, “It's basically not real if it's not on the internet.”

The Scorsese TikTok effect

Fitting words for the father-daughter duo. Their TikTok videos have gone viral and have boosted the directing icon's profile among the younger generation, as well as introduced his 24-year-old aspiring filmmaker daughter, to the rest of the world.

The Squarespace ad sees the director trying to learn how to create a website with his daughter. They're taking their TikTok and Instagram banter, filled with Marvel trolling and Francesca calling her father a “certified silly goose”, to the Superbowl.

The video also shows the elder Scorcese saying, “This website slaps, kid, doesn't it?” It's a callback to one of their famous TikTok videos where Francesca quizzed her dad on Gen Z slang.

She jokingly responds to him, “I really regret ever teaching you that.”

However, the Tisch graduate isn't joking about taking their partnership beyond TikTok. Although, there will be more video that “slaps” to come.

“He tells people that I pull him into them, but actually, it's the other way around,” she told VF.

The younger Scorsese does say that she “leans more toward darker themes” when it comes to her own work. She was the behind-the-scenes creative director for the 2023 Bleu de Chanel commercial which featured Timothée Chalamet, directed by her father.

They also debuted project in last year's Cannes Film Festival: the elder's Academy Award-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon and the younger's short film Fish Out of Water. The pair are currently working on a book with A24, and Francesca is making another short film inspired by Helen Morris', her mother, childhood.

Francesca has also embraced being a “nepo baby.” In an interview with Nylon, she said, “I just want to be the best nepo baby I can be.”

“I thought it was a good thing. I didn't know that it was looked down upon or that people didn't really like nepo babies very much. I can't really help who I am, so I was torn trying to figure out hot ot just be humble and honest. I think I'm still figuring it out,” she explained.