Martin Scorsese's daughter,, Francesca shares excitment while co-directing Timothée Chalamet ad with father.

Martin Scorsese is set to team up with his daughter, Francesca Scorsese in her directorial talent. But prior to her short film, Francesca noted a couple of notable projects she and Martin took great joy in doing. Like the ad with Timothée Chalamet.

In an interview with GQ, Martin Scorsese's daughter shared the excitement she felt while co-directing the behind-the-scenes footage for a Blue de Chanel fragrance ad starring Timothée Chalamet. “It was really cool seeing [Timothée] directed by my dad. They have such a fondness for each other.”

Francesca Scorsese says “it was really cool seeing [Timothée Chalamet] directed by my dad.” “They have such a fondness for each other. He reminds me a lot of Leo in a sense.” (https://t.co/Ynw8LZCZRW) pic.twitter.com/CRlful9S4V — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 10, 2023

According to Francesca, Chalamet's connection with her father reminds her of the bond between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Father and daughter bonds over their shared love for cinema since Francesca was three. They were already dominating Dubsmash in 2015 and now, TikTok. The playful “Dad Guess Slang” video turns Martin into an internet sensation, injecting humor into the revered director's public image.

“He was in the middle of work and I was like, ‘Do this stupid video with me.’ And I think it was a nice little break for him, even if it was just for a couple of minutes.”

Beyond their projects, A24 has invited Martin Scorsese and her daughter to write a book. It explores “my film upbringing and how that shaped me as a person, as an artist.” This book promises an intimate journey into Francesca's experience in the film world.

Amid online fame, Francesca remains dedicated to her filmmaking, with plans to direct her father in an Italian-American-themed project.

Martin Scorsese‘s daughter, Francesca's short film “Fish Out of Water,” recently got applauded at Cannes and the Tribeca Film Festival.