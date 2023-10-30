Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have had a 50-year friendship that's still going strong.

They have known each other since they were both 16, according to People.

During a conversation with Stephen Colbert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, Scorsese opened up to the late-night host about his friendship.

Martin Scorses on Robert De Niro's friendship

“I was saying at his 80th birthday party that we allowed ourselves about 60 seconds at Cannes,” Scorsese said about the duo's time at Canne's promoting Killers of the Flower Moon.

“At night, after the film a few months ago, we had some champagne, and we leaned back, and the pool was down there, and the hotel we had was very beautiful. There were spotlights, and the sky, and the stars. And he looked at me and leaned back, and he said, ‘Would you believe, in 50 years, where we are?'” the director recalled. “He couldn't believe it. He said, ‘Let's have a little sip.'”

The Academy Award-winning director added, “He had this strange trust. But I think, somehow, we found that we felt very similar about our situation.”

Their friendship began with 1973's Mean Streets. However, neither one of them thought that they'd be this close all these years later.

“I consider myself very lucky to have that long of a relationship with him. I can't imagine my life without it.” De Niro told People in 2020.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro's friendship is something of a legend, just like their films.