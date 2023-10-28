Robert De Niro's return to the gangster genre, courtesy of Warner Bros, has undergone a full name change along with a change to its previous release date as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.

It was announced on Friday the film, originally titled The Wise Guys, will be titled Alto Knights and is set to release on November 15, 2024, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The film was previously set to release in theaters on February 2, 2024, and the outlet claimed the changes were not strike-related which, if true, would make it one of the only delays not caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

De Niro is still attached to star in the Barry Levinson-directed gangster film, alongside Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci, and Cosmo Jarvis. The film will center on the respective rise of notorious mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, both played by De Niro, in New York City during the 1940s and 50s.

Genovese and Costello became infamous for their parts in building up the Luciano crime family, one of the original five families that controlled New York City's organized crime starting in the 1930s. The two would run the family at different times during the 1940s and 1950s due, largely, to the convictions of various other bosses including the family's namesake, Charles “Lucky” Luciano. Things would come to a head, though, in 1957 when Genovese ordered the failed assassination of Costello, leading to Costello retiring from the mob while the Luciano family would be renamed the Genovese family in his honor.

Alto Knights will mark a return to the genre which helped propel De Niro to stardom starting with 1973's Martin Scorsese-directed Mean Streets. He would go on to star in beloved gangster classics including The Godfather Part 2, Once Upon a Time in America, The Untouchables, Goodfellas, Casino, and more recently, The Irishman.