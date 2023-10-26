Movie social media platform Letterboxd has received a huge boost from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

“Find me on @letterboxd”

Considering that Scorsese is scared of using emails, it's shocking he'd join a social media platform like Letterboxd. The Goodfellas director has already amassed over 74,000 followers since joining.

In an Instagram post, Scorsese confirmed his membership to the social media platform. “Find me on @letterboxd,” the caption reads. The picture shows a smiling Scorsese holding an iPad.

Known for iconic films such as Taxi Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman, Scorsese is one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood. Even at 80-years-old, the director has not stopped working. His latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, just came out. And he already has his next project lined up, an adaptation of The Wager.

His latest film follows the conflict in the Osage Nation. Once oil is discovered, a divide is created and murders ensue. Robert De Niro marks his tenth collaboration with Scorsese with the film. Leonardo DiCaprio brings his total up to six.

Created in 2011, Letterboxd is a social media app for movie lovers. The app allows users to log the movies they watch, write reviews, and rate the films. You can also follow others on the platform as well. It's a great app for keeping track of what you watch.

Hopefully, we get to see Martin Scorsese use some of the slang his daughter, Francesca, taught him.