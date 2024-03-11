During the Oscars, Martin Scorsese seemed to really enjoy himself during Ryan Gosling's over-the-top performance of I'm Just Ken.
How do we know? His reaction was captured. And you can tell that he was having an awesome time.
Martin Scorsese reacts to watching I'm Just Ken at the Oscars
The famous director was all smiles and seemingly laughed as well as the massive performance was about to wrap up. He was on his feet like pretty much everyone else in attendance.
Martin Scorsese watching “I’m Just Ken” at the #Oscars
See the full winners list: https://t.co/IctYZ9WO3B pic.twitter.com/ephRa3Kbx8
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2024
Gosling's performance of the song from Barbie was the surprise of the night. It was a spectacle with dancing, pink suits and gloves, Mark Ronson (the song's co-writer), Slash, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and much more.
Plus, despite not knowing exactly what to expect, the actor can sing well! He pulled off the performance by hitting the right notes, just like any professional singer would.
The performance also involved the audience, with Barbie alum Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera singing with him from their seats. Even Emma Stone got into the fun and sang.
As for Martin Scorsese, he was there for being Scorsese. Also, his movie Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated for several awards.
Lily Gladstone, who starred in the film and was up for Best Actress, was there as well. When she didn't win, losing to Stone, Scorsese hugged her and kissed her on the cheek, PEOPLE reported.
Lily Gladstone was expected by some to win best actress tonight and after #Oscers statue went lost to Emma Stone, Lily’s Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese was seen consoling his star and giving her a big hug. pic.twitter.com/C1pnmZQGDr
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024
It seems that most people enjoyed themselves at the Academy Awards. There was a lot of great entertainment, presenters, and laughs—thanks to Jimmy Kimmel.
Watching Martin Scorsese's reaction to I'm Just Ken was icing on the cake for a spectacular evening.