During The Game Awards 2023, one of the many surprises was the announcement of a game starring Marvel’s Blade from Arkane Lyon, the same studio that brought us Dishonored and Deathloop.

Marvel’s Blade Video Game Reveal Trailer

The announcement trailer for Marvel’s Blade was short and sweet, revealing Arkane Lyon and Bethesda as part of the development and publishing of the game and setting the game in Paris, France.

The trailer begins with a wide shot at a barber’s storefront, the streets outside empty as a PA announcement about the sunset plays, warning citizens to stay indoors. As we move inside the barber shop we see two men: the barber and a man on his chair, waiting to get a fresh shave. The barber pulls out a shaving blade and cuts his own finger by accident, shrugging the small cut off – but not without the man in the chair noticing and slightly turning his head to him.

Right as he begins shaving, red lights blare, and we see Blade’s fangs and a massive repertoire of weapons including his iconic blade.

The description for the announcement trailer reveals more about the title, confirming that this Blade is indeed Eric Brooks, the “legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead.”

Arkane is going back to its single-player roots as Marvel’s Blade is described as a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris. This Marvel’s Blade video game also joins the Marvel’s Wolverine title as a game being developed in collaboration with Marvel Games. Marvel’s Wolverine was revealed two years ago and is being made by Insomniac Games, the same people who brought us Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Unfortunately, this reveal trailer for Marvel’s Blade did not provide a release window for the game, and given the fact that the Wolverine title was announced two years ago and is still not out, we can probably expect Marvel’s Blade to hit shelves at around 2026 in the earliest. Nonetheless, many are excited about this adaptation that nobody knew they wanted.