Marvel's Spider-Man 2 rewards players who want to know New York a little deeper with Photo Ops. Here's a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guide on how to get all Photo Ops.

How to Complete Photo Ops in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Photo Ops unlock early into the game with the “Show Me New York” quest. This teaches you how to accomplish Photo Ops in the game: bring up the camera by swiping up on the DualSense (or via the Pause menu) and take a picture of the Photo Op. It notifies you in the viewfinder whether the subject is properly in focus.

Completed Photo Ops can be seen in the Collections menu. Both Spider-Men have different comments on each one when you press Triangle, so make sure to listen to both of them!

Getting all 23 Photo Ops in the game awards you 5 City Tokens, 1,000 XP, and the Bronze Trophy “New York New York.”

Spiderman 2 Photo Ops Guide

In order of their appearance in the Photo Ops category, here are all of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops.

Photo Op 01 – High-Stakes

This is found in Little Odessa and is the one you finish as part of the “Show Me New York” Quest. Simply hold L2 to aim the camera at the two men playing frisbee on the rooftops and press R1 to take the photo.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 02 – The Bodega Beef

This Photo Op is found in the Northern area of Little Odessa. Snap a photo of the two mascots suited up as Spider-Man (the cat, not the hero).

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 03 – Checkmate

This Photo Op is located in Chinatown. You want to head to the northwest side and into a park. There will be a lot going on, but you want the two people playing chess surrounded by a crowd.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 04 – Beach Party

This Photo Op is located on the west coast of Downtown Brooklyn. You want to take a photo of the people huddled around a campfire and the massive sand hand.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 05 – Now That's a Bridge

This Photo Op is in Downtown Brooklyn, near the Manhattan Bridge. You'll find a small group of people in the street where the Photo Op pin is located – join them and snap a photo of the bridge.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 06 – The City Game

This Photo Op is located in Harlem, the district's lone one. Find the basketball court near the Photo Op pin and aim your camera toward the people playing hoops.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 07 – The Truth

This Photo Op can be found in the Northern part of Central Park. Locate the man who has set up a table and some boards at the edge of the walking path. You can't miss him – he's screaming about how aliens have invaded New York.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 08 – To the Beat

This Photo Op is the second in Central Park, this time near its southern end. Look for the small group filming dancers near an amphitheater.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 09 – The Roof Court

This is located in the Upper East Side district, and as the name suggests, you're looking for a court on a rooftop. The photo you want will feature at least one of the people playing tennis.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 10 – We Haven't Forgotten

A little bit south of the previous one, this Photo Op crosses over the border of Midtown. It's hard to miss, as it's located on one side of the Oscorp Industries building. Drop down to street level and snap a photo of the protesters.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 11 – Audition Piece

This Photo Op is also located in Midtown and is also at street level. You want a photo of a man wearing a large, colorful hat outside of a corner theater named Radio City. For a location on the map, it's the one east of Photo Op 10.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 12 – The Duel

This Photo Op is located in Hell's Kitchen. Locate a plaza near an indoor stadium and snap a photo of a few people playing music within.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 13 – Greenwich Mural

This Photo Op is located in… Greenwich. You're looking for a massive mural on the side of a brick building. It's hard to miss, the Pride colors are quite eye-catching and the mural in itself is beautiful.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 14 – Telling Time

This Photo Op is located in the park in south Greenwich. Snap a photo of the man shouting at students to get to class on time. While he blends in quite well with the rest of the surroundings, you'll know it's him if he's standing on a small box.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 15 – The Little Taiyaki Cart

This Photo Op is located in Chinatown, near its northeast border. You're looking for a food cart with a long line on the side of the road.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 16 – Kinda Fanboys

This Photo Op is located on a rooftop in the Upper West Side. Unlike the previous ones, this Photo Op is a little more eccentric as you want to take a photo of two half-naked men wearing Spider-Man masks and the third guy filming them.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 17 – It Was an Accident

This Photo Op is located near a park in the Financial District. Look for two people standing over a ruined bike. Just make sure you don't get run over while snapping the photo!

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 18 – Hidden Oasis

This Photo Op is located on a rooftop in the middle of Williamsburg. While the water tower that you're looking for doesn't look that remarkable from afar, it's hiding a little party oasis in the middle. If you need any more help locating it, find the big Spider-Man mural painted on the same rooftop.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 19 – We're Here Every Week

This Photo Op can be found smack-dab in the middle of Little Odessa. Find the farmer's market and take a photo of the “Farm Fresh Vegetables” tarpaulin.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 20 – Step Up To The Plate

This Photo Op can be located on the island in the Astoria district. Take a photo of a group of people having a barbecue near a baseball field.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 21 – Champion of Champions

This Photo Op is located in the amusement park in southeast Downtown Brooklyn. You're looking for the man in an apron who is really proud of his ability to eat hotdogs while standing near a hotdog sandwich statue.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 22 – We'll Treat You Like Family

This Photo Op is located in Downtown Queens. Head near the bridge leading to Little Odessa and find the corner outlet called “Jirji's Hummus” with bright purple signs.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.

Photo Op 23 – The Masked Challenger

This Photo Op is located in Astoria. Locate a man wearing a luchador mask next to a brick wall that depicts a luchador wrestler.

This Photo Op rewards 2 City Tokens and 150 XP.