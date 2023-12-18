Marvel's What If...? recently released a promo video on Instagram highlighting their Christmasverse episode.

What If…?'s second season will premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 22. The nine-episode series will have release one episode each day until Dec. 30.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in its Multiverse Saga, and What If…? explores different kinds of alternate realities. This season will feature a Christmas theme-episode that Marvel in its ‘verse era is calling Christmasverse.

On its Instagram page, Marvel Studios posted a clip of the trailer focusing on its Christmas themes with the caption, “Into the Christmasverse… 🎄🌌 Marvel Studios' #WhatIf starts streaming December 22 on @DisneyPlus. Unwrap 9 brand new episodes daily.”

Marvel's official synopsis for the second season reads, “Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.”

What If…? also released the titles of all nine episodes: What If Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?, What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mighties Heroes?, What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?, What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?, What If Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?, What If Kahhori Reshaped the World?, What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?, What If the Avengers Assembled in 1602? and What If Strange Supreme Intervened?

One particular part of the clip that would delight fans who like to debate whether or not a certain action movie is a Christmas movie is the conversation between Happy and Darcy. This most likely comes from What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? episode.

As Happy is crawling through what looks like an elevator vent, he calls Darcy to tell her that they have a Code Red.

Happy: The Avengers Tower has been overtaken.

Darcy: On Christmas? What is this, Con-Air? No, wait. Under Siege? No, no, no. That's not it.

Happy: Hey, John McClane, focus!

So yeah, Happy Hogan saved Christmas by saying Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

What If…? season two premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 22.