A new season of Marvel's What If...? is upon us and the trailer is very tantalizing. Fans see characters of the past and reimagined scenes.

Marvel fans, get ready for more mind-bending adventures in the multiverse as the new trailer for season 2 of Marvel's animated “What If…?” series drops tantalizing hints about its thrilling storyline. The show's return promises to delve deeper into the multiverse, intersecting with the vast Marvel Cinematic Universe in exciting and unexpected ways, Theverge reports.

The trailer showcases The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, returning to his role as the observer of the multiverse's unfolding events. This time around, the focus expands beyond individual character origins, bringing together unique variants from iconic films like “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and “Doctor Strange.”

What's intriguing is the unprecedented team-ups of characters who typically don't share the same space. The trailer hints at alliances involving Hank Pym, Bill Foster, a variant of T'Chaka, and a mysterious woman in a green Kree / Captain Marvel uniform, potentially voiced by Annette Bening. Most notably, the team is on the hunt for a younger Peter Quill, exhibiting powers never seen in his live-action counterpart from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

Season 2 promises a myriad of multiversal stories. One storyline revisits a past mission featuring Hanky Pym, the Winter Soldier, and Black Widow, while another sees Gamora and Tony Stark embroiled in a deadly race on Sakaar. Notably, the season will debut on Disney+ with a unique release schedule, dropping one new episode daily for nine consecutive days, starting on December 22.

As the multiverse expands, “What If…?” season 2 promises to deliver an exciting blend of nostalgia and unexpected crossovers that will leave fans eagerly anticipating each new episode's arrival.