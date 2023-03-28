Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Maryland Basketball senior guard Jahmir Young will use his extra year of eligibility and return to the Terrapins next season, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

A former scoring extraordinaire for the Charlotte 49ers, Young scored 15.8 points per game for a Terrapins roster that went 22-13 in the regular season and 11-9 against Big Ten opponents. Young led Maryland with 20 points and four assists when the Terrapins took down the then-No. 3-ranked Purdue Boilermakers, causing Maryland fans to storm the court after they defeated their first top-5 team since Jan. 28, 2016.

“Shoutout to (Maryland guard Ike Cornish); he played (Jalen) Pickett yesterday and made it realistic,” Young said after the game, via Maryland basketball. “He was able to double and show him different reads.

“I’m just trying to make it tough for him and keep Hakim out of the paint as much as possible. He got going a little bit, but for the majority, and I felt like he did a good job.”

Maryland made it both the second round in the Big Ten and NCAA men’s basketball tournament. They earned a two-point win over West Virginia before falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 73-51 loss at Legacy Arena. Young scored 12 points and sank five of his 13 shot attempts in the second-round loss, becoming one of the two Maryland players to score in double figures against the No. 1-seeded Crimson Tide.

“It’s been unbelievable to play in front of our hometown fans to have a chance to go to the Sweet 16,” said Alabama head coach Nate Oats, via ESPN.

Terrapins guard Hakim Hart, who tied with sophomore forward Julian Reese at 11.4 points per game in 2022, declared for the NBA draft on Thursday. Hart spent four seasons with Maryland basketball after he committed to the Terrapins as a 3-star prospect in 2019.