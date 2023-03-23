Standing tall at 6-foot-6, Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart is a versatile scorer and potential lockdown defender, so there’s no doubt that he will garner interest from NBA teams.

In fact, its unsurprising that Hart has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, per CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein. As well as the fact that Hart would like to retain his eligibility, while making — what are perhaps secondary — plans to enter the transfer portal as well.

Starting for the better part of two seasons for the Terrapins, Hart had his best season in 2022-23, which likely was a factor in his decision to gauge teams’ interest in him ahead of the draft. Hart averaged 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

Despite posting what could be considered as modest averages, Hart has made a number of highlight reel plays throughout his collegiate career that underline what he could be capable of at the NBA level. In fact, the fact that Hart shot 48.7 percent from the field over the past three seasons should underline his impressive scoring ability and potential to overperform if given a more prominent scoring role.

However, at Maryland, Hart plays second fiddle to fellow senior Jahmir Young. Young, a transfer from Charleston, averaged 19.6 points per game for the 49ers in 2021-22. From that perspective, it’s not difficult to see why Hart wasn’t the primary scorer for the Terrapins despite Young shooting a subpar field goal percent (41.5) in comparison.

One thing is for sure though, Hakim Hart will be an interesting player to watch moving forward, whether he remains in the draft or not.