Taulia Tagovailoa gets key update after scary leg injury vs. Northwestern

There is a possibility that the Maryland Terrapins won’t have Taulia Tagovailoa working under center for them this coming Saturday against the Northwestern Wildcats. According to Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley, Tagovailoa’s status for the Northwestern game is likely to be known just before the game itself, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

“Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision this week against Northwestern after aggravating a right knee injury in Saturday’s 38-33 win over Indiana. Terrapins coach Mike Locksley said Tagovailoa, a three-year starter, received an MRI and a second opinion on the knee, which he initially sprained in a Sept. 24 loss at Michigan. Tagovailoa was carted off the field with 12:01 left in the fourth quarter against Indiana after being hit as he threw the ball.”

Maryland football currently owns an overall record of 5-2 and is 2-2 in Big 12 play. The Terps are running fourth in the Big 12 East behind ranked programs Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions. If Taulia Tagovailoa will get ultimately ruled out for Saturday’s game, the Terps will go with backup Billy Edwards Jr., who had three pass attempts in the win against the Indiana Hoosiers last week.

On the season, Taulia Tagovailoa is 12th in the nation with 2,001 passing yards to go with 13 passing touchdowns against five interceptions. Like his older brother, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Taulia Tagovailoa started his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, though, he spent just his true freshman year in Tuscaloosa before transferring to College Park in 2020.