Taulia Tagovailoa carted off field with knee injury against Indiana

The Maryland Terrapins defeated the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, 38-33. Unfortunately, the win came at a major cost as junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had to be carted away after suffering a right knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa was having a solid game before the injury. He had 25 completions for 270 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. stepped in for Tagovailoa and helped lead the Terrapins to victory.

Edwards did not make much of an impact in the passing game but he was able to run for 53 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on five carries. Freshman running back Roman Hemby led the way with 107 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 17 carries.

According to Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, Tagovailoa seemed to be in good spirits following the game.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley says the extent of Taulia Tagovailoa's injury is unknown. He will get an MRI when the team returns home, but he was able to celebrate with his teammates, which is a good sign. — Wesley Brown (@W_Brown21) October 15, 2022

Tagovailoa has proven to be one the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten since he transferred to Maryland from Alabama in 2020. In three seasons with Maryland, Tagovailoa has thrown for 6,702 passing yards, 45 passing touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.

This has been a tough two weeks for the Tagovailoa family. Other than Taulia’s potentially serious knee injury, his older brother Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, suffered a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 that knocked him completely unconscious.

Due to the severity and graphic nature of the injury, Tua became the poster child for the NFL updating its concussion protocol.

The hope is that Taulia’s injury is not as serious as it looked and that he is able to come back at some point in the season.