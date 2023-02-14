Maryland Football has its new offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, after former Texas A&M boss Kevin Sumlin was hired by head coach Mike Locksley on Tuesday, according to InsideMDSports’ Jeff Ermann.

Sumlin has been a frequent visitor in College Park assisting Locksley as an analyst, and replaces Dan Enos, who was hired as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator recently, per Ermann. His official title will be co-offensive coordinator, although it’s currently unclear who Sumlin will share the title with.

“The 58-year-old Sumlin has been serving as the head coach and general manager of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. Most recently the head coach at Arizona from 2018-2020, he’s best known for his success at A&M with star quarterback Johnny Manziel,” Ermann wrote on Tuesday.

“Manziel won the Heisman trophy under Sumlin’s tutelage in 2012, leading the Aggies to an 11–2 record, including victories over then No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and No. 11 Oklahoma in the AT&T Cotton Bowl. That season, Texas A&M became the first SEC team in history to amass over 7,000 yards in total offense.”

Mike Locksley and Maryland Football hope that he will be able to have similar success with Taulia Tagovailoa, “who owns nearly every major Maryland passing mark and will return for his final season in 2023.”

Sumlin played as a linebacker at Purdue in the 1980s, before joining the Houston Cougars as the school’s head coach from 2008-11. He was the head coach of Texas A&M from 2012-17, before joining Arizona from 2018-20.

Kevin Sumlin’s gig with Maryland will be his first assistant coaching job since 2007, when he served as Oklahoma’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Purdue, Minnesota, Wyoming and Washington State.

His claim to fame might be coaching eventual NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees to a record-breaking career, per 247.