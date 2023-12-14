Maryland football finds Taulia Tagovailoa replacement.

Former NC State football quarterback MJ Morris is taking his talents to the Big Ten — to Maryland football to be exact. Morris has already announced his commitment to play for the Terrapins, via a post he made on X (formerly Twitter).

“Thank you Lord 🙏🏽 Committed 🐢 @TerpsFootball @Hayesfawcett3,” Morris shared.

With Morris headed to Maryland football, the Terps no longer have to worry about who will inherit the starting role that is about to be vacated by Taulia Tagovailoa. And Morris appears to love what his future in college football looks like in College Park.

“The coaching staff really stood out to me at Maryland,” the new Maryland football quarterback said (h/t Hayes Fawcett of On3). “They all showed so much love and support that it made me fall in love with the program. Having the opportunity to be coached by Coach Locksley and Coach Gattis and their history of developing QB’s also was a big part of this decision. The culture that they have up there is special and I can’t wait to become a part of it.”

There will be big shoes to fill for the dual-threat quarterback, as he will be Tagovailoa's successor. Tagovailoa, who transferred to Maryland after a one-year stay in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide, amassed 11,256 passing yards and 76 touchdowns with 37 interceptions on 67.1 percent completion rate as a Terrapins quarterback. Tagovailoa is also the Big Ten's all-time leader in passing yards.

Morris, on the other hand, played for two years with NC State, racking up 1,367 passing yards (14 touchdowns, six interceptions) with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on 81 carries during his stint with the Wolfpack.