Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa made history Saturday in the Terrapins' 42-24 win over Rutgers when he became the all-time leading passer in Big Ten history. The brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came into the day in fourth on the all-time Big Ten passing yards list behind former Purdue legend Drew Brees, Minnesota's Adam Weber and Purdue's Curtis Painter, who held the previous mark with 11,163 yards.

LIA LEGEND!! Taulia Tagovailoa is the Big Ten's All-Time Leading Passer! pic.twitter.com/lFvwtv8cxs — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 25, 2023

Taulia Tagovailoa started the day trailing Painter by 268 yards. He passed Painter during the final regular season game of the year as he went 24-31 for 361 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Taulia finished his fourth season with Maryland completing 66.6% of his passes for 3,377 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In his career, he now has 11,356 passing yards with 77 touchdowns and 37 touchdowns as he passes a record that stood for 15 years since Curtis Painter originally set it in 2008.

Taulia started his college football career at Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland in 2020 after only attempting 12 passes for the Crimson Tide his freshman year. In his second year at Maryland, he became the full-time starter and has led the Terrapins to three straight winning seasons and two bowl games with a third coming up. He made the second-team All Big Ten in 2022 and had his best game this season in Week 5 when he had six total touchdowns including five passing scores, earning him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The younger of the Tagovailoa brothers will now prepare for their upcoming bowl game and potentially the NFL Draft after.