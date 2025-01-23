ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Thursday's slate of college basketball action as we head to the Big Ten Conference for this next rivalry tilt. The Maryland Terrapins (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) will visit the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) as both teams look to advance in the conference standings. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Illinois prediction and pick.

The Maryland Terrapins most recently took down Nebraska 69-66 in their last game. They've won three of their last four games including their only ranked win of the season over No. 22 UCLA. They'll come in as the slight betting underdogs looking for a huge upset on the road.

The Illinois Fighting Illini most recently fell to Michigan State 80-78. After posting a five-game winning streak through conference play, they've now dropped two of their last three against strong opponents. They'll hope to bounce back and retain their ranking with a win at home.

Here are the Maryland-Illinois College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Illinois Odds

Maryland: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +270

Illinois: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -340

Over: 157.5 (-105)

Under: 157.5 (-115)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: FS1, Regional Coverage

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Terrapins outlasted Nebraska in their last game for an impressive win that took all four quarters to complete. Ja'Kobi Gillespie was the main catalyst for Maryland behind his 22 points and 5-9 shooting from three. While the Terrapins only attempted 12 free-throws as a team, they managed to shoot 45% from the field and an efficient 40% from three. They'll need to have a similarly hot shooting day against a very sound Illinois team that can score themselves.

While they've gone 2-0 in their neutral site games this season, the Terrapins will be looking for their first official win on the road in this one. They're just 9-10 ATS on the season but they're 1-3 ATS on the road. Center Derik Queen will have to put together a big game on the boards as the Fighting Illini are a sound rebounding team. This Maryland team will have to catch heat from the field early to remain competitive in this one.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois played an extremely tough game on the road against Michigan State, but their defense simply couldn't pull through in the final minutes of the game. It was a back-and-forth affair throughout all four quarters as Will Riley saw a massive effort with 19 points on 7-17 shooting. Tomislav Ivisivc also saw a strong effort in scoring and distributing the ball with five assists, so the Illini will certainly be looking to get back a win after coming just short against Michigan State.

Illinois typically does a good job of taking care of the basketball as they totaled only 10 turnovers against a strong Michigan State defense. They're averaging 15.3 APG as a team, so they'd like to see those numbers increase against a Maryland team that's allowing 64.5 PPG to opponents. Expect them to control the paint in an effort to shoot a higher percentage and avoid having to save themselves with deep shots late in the game.

Final Maryland-Illinois Prediction & Pick

This should be a competitive meeting in the Big Ten between two teams hungry for a win. Illinois has gone 12-2 ATS this season and they have yet to lose back-to-back games on the year. Following a close conference loss to Michigan State, the Fighting Illini will be in a tight spot to bounce back with a win. Maryland, on the other hand, has been hot as of late and could stand to see their biggest upset of the season here.

Maryland has been playing well as of late and they'll look to win this game on the back of their inside scoring. They're proficient in getting to the free-throw line and they're shooting a solid 75% on their opportunities. Their perimeter defense will be the most important aspect of this game as they try to slow the guard play of Illinois.

However, Illinois is 6-4 ATS at home this season and they've gone 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against Maryland. While the Terrapins will offer a solid test during this game, I expect this to be a resounding bounce back for Illinois following their recent losses. They're far too versatile scoring in the paint and Maryland doesn't seem to have adequate size inside to stop them. Expect a much better shooting effort from Illinois as they're back at home and ready for another win.

Final Maryland-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Illinois -7.5 (-115)